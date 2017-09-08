Final flights out of Florida arrive in Dallas ahead of Irma

Tens of thousands of people opted to fly out of Miami international Airport and other surrounding airports before all of the flights were halted at the end of the day.

At DFW Airport, people said they were very thankful to have gotten out of Miami just in time. Some passengers were visiting Miami and had to leave early, while others were coming to Dallas to visit.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to be stuck here in Dallas,” said Jasmin Fields. “We're supposed to return to Jacksonville Monday, but it will be in Jacksonville on Monday so I will probably be stuck here for a couple days.”

The majority of people were getting out of Miami and didn't really care where they were going as long as it was out of Irma’s path.

"This is the first year I thought it was actually going to hit and I usually don't normally believe the hype, but it's not going to be good and four days, let's just say that,” said Michael Satter.

One woman who flew from Jacksonville through Miami to get to Dallas for a wedding was dancing in the terminals because she was afraid she might have gotten stuck in Miami with all the flight cancellations. She said there was a standby list of 58 people to get on her flight to Dallas.

Flights on Saturday and Sunday are canceled in and out of Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. In all, American Airlines has canceled 2,400 flights due to Irma.