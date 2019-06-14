< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412777040" data-article-version="1.0">Farmers Branch Police Chief will meet with family of man fatally shot by police</h1> Farmers Branch Police Chief will meet with family of man fatally shot by police src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412777040-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="V1-EMERALD ST OIS VIGIL 6P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/061419%20QT%20EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20FAMILY%206P%20VSV_KDFW12c5_186.mp4_00.01.34.15_1560555972812.png_7400168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-412777040-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="061419 QT EMERALD ST OIS FAMILY 6P VSV_KDFW12c5_186.mp4_00.01.34.15_1560555972812.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-412777040-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/V1-EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20VIGIL%206P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png_7400169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="V1-EMERALD ST OIS VIGIL 6P_00.00.13.11_1560555975117.png.jpg"/> </figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/farmers-branch-police-chief-will-meet-with-family-of-man-fatally-shot-by-police">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 06:54PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:38PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412777040" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FARMERS BRANCH, Texas</strong> - Next week, the family of the man shot and killed by Farmers Branch police will meet with the city's police chief.</p><p>On Friday, they rallied outside the police department demanding answers and wanting to know more about what happened and why.</p><p>They carried signs demanding justice for Juan Moreno.</p><p>"What do we want? Justice. What do we want? Justice," the protesters shouted.</p><p>Moreno was driving a stolen pick-up truck when he was killed by a Farmers Branch police officer.</p><p>Police say Moreno tried to hit one of their officers while driving a stolen vehicle.</p><p>But Moreno's family says video of the incident tells another story.</p><p>The public protest comes 48 hours after Moreno was killed in the parking lot of a Dallas strip mall, located off Emerald St., near Interstate 35.</p><p>According to Dallas PD, who is handling the investigation, Farmers Branch police officers were monitoring a pick-up truck that was stolen out of Irving.</p><p>When the suspect -- later identified as Moreno -- pulled out of a parking spot in the stolen truck, a Farmers Branch officer opened fire, killing him.</p><p>The truck crashed into several parked cars.</p><p>"A friend of his called me and told me about it, otherwise, I wouldn't know nothing," Moreno's father, Juan Moreno Sr. said. "Now he's gone. Now I don't have him."</p><p>Surveillance video from a nearby business captured part of the deadly encounter.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/police-receive-additional-video-evidence-in-fatal-farmers-branch-police-shooting">Police receive 'additional video evidence' in fatal Farmers Branch police shooting</a></p><p>Moreno's best friend believes it shows the father of three never intended to harm the responding officers.</p><p>"Johnny purposely swerved around him to flee," Moreno's friend, Zach Lawson, said. "The officer not once tried to shoot out the radiator, didn't try to shoot out the tire. He went straight for the head and that was it."</p><p>Two other people in the truck were not hurt.</p><p>Cell phone video taken by a witness shows one of the passengers getting out of the crashed truck and surrounded by the Farmers Branch police officers.</p><p>Investigators said one of the officers suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.</p><p>Since the deadly shooting, the Dallas Police Department says it has obtained additional video evidence, and continues to interview witnesses, as well as the Farmers Branch officer who was hospitalized.</p><p>Moreno's 12-year-old daughter is desperate for some sort of resolution.</p><p>"Justice for my daddy. We love you daddy. You will be missed. He was a good man. 