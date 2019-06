- Family members gathered and held up signs outside the grand jury room in the case of a Farmers Branch officer who shot and killed a suspect in a stolen pickup truck.

Prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the case. Juan Moreno, 35, was shot on June 12 as he attempted to leave a strip center in Dallas. A Farmers Branch officer had been watching the stolen truck he was driving.

Police originally said the unnamed officer opened fire because Moreno drove toward him. However, surveillance video appears to show Moreno driving around the officer.

A Dallas investigator has recommended a murder charge in the case.

Family members believe the officer should be arrested immediately and fired.

"We're here to try to get justice so that they will indict the cop that shot my son. We're trying to see what's going to happen and hopefully, he gets indicted because he shouldn't have killed him the way he did. He could have acted another way," said Moreno's father, who is also named Juan.