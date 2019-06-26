< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family of man killed by a Farmers Branch officer protests outside grand jury room By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 11:57AM CDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 12:09PM CDT src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.03.54.06_1561568195829.png_7446417_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.03.54.06_1561568195829.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.04.52.14_1561568198028.png_7446418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.04.52.14_1561568198028.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20530P_00.00.08.11_1561072052543.png_7427469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_EMERALD ST OIS 530P_00.00.08.11_1561072052543.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png_7391046_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="I35 officer involved shooting KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.43.50.23_1560391084962.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/I35%20officer%20involved%20shooting%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.44.41.17_1560391084783.png_7391045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="I35 officer involved shooting KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.44.41.17_1560391084783.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414845764-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.03.54.06_1561568195829.png_7446417_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.03.54.06_1561568195829.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.04.52.14_1561568198028.png_7446418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Farmers Branch OIS KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.04.52.14_1561568198028.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/20/P_EMERALD%20ST%20OIS%20530P_00.00.08.11_1561072052543.png_7427469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_EMERALD ST OIS 530P_00.00.08.11_1561072052543.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img DALLAS - Family members gathered and held up signs outside the grand jury room in the case of a Farmers Branch officer who shot and killed a suspect in a stolen pickup truck.

Prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the case. data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414845764" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Family members gathered and held up signs outside the grand jury room in the case of a Farmers Branch officer who shot and killed a suspect in a stolen pickup truck.</p><p>Prosecutors are currently presenting evidence in the case. Juan Moreno, 35, was shot on June 12 as he attempted to leave a strip center in Dallas. A Farmers Branch officer had been watching the stolen truck he was driving.</p><p>Police originally said the unnamed officer opened fire because Moreno drove toward him. However, surveillance video appears to show Moreno driving around the officer.</p><p>A Dallas investigator has recommended a murder charge in the case.</p><p>Family members believe the officer should be arrested immediately and fired.</p><p>"We're here to try to get justice so that they will indict the cop that shot my son. We're trying to see what's going to happen and hopefully, he gets indicted because he shouldn't have killed him the way he did. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Private security hired to patrol Katy Trail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Private security has been hired to patrol Katy Trail during peak hours.</p><p>Off-duty Dallas Police Department officers had been patrolling the trail, but were pulled "to address more pressing matters."</p><p>Ameritex Guard Services security officers will now be patrolling the trail on bikes, or in a golf cart during inclement weather.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/wesley-mathews-trial-sentencing" title="Jury to decide fate of Richardson man accused in adoptive daughter Sherin Mathews' death" data-articleId="414834658" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury to decide fate of Richardson man accused in adoptive daughter Sherin Mathews' death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The father charged in the death of his 3-year-old adoptive daughter told prosecutors Wednesday morning that he wanted to die in the culvert with his daughter.</p><p>Wesley Mathews' case is on day three of its punishment phase. He pleaded guilty on Monday to injury of a child by omission in order to avoid a capital murder trial.</p><p>Mathews claims his adopted, special needs daughter, Sherin, died after choking on milk in 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-teachers-to-get-a-pay-raise" title="Fort Worth teachers to get a pay raise" data-articleId="414808472" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/01/24/school%20classroom_1485263506936_2641665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/01/24/school%20classroom_1485263506936_2641665_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/01/24/school%20classroom_1485263506936_2641665_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/01/24/school%20classroom_1485263506936_2641665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/01/24/school%20classroom_1485263506936_2641665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth teachers to get a pay raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 08:05AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Teachers in the Fort Worth Independent School District will get pay raises.</p><p>On Tuesday night, the school board approved its budget for the upcoming school year. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)" title="169981581_1561565055926-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/asparagus-pasta-primavera"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Veggie_Pasta_0_20190626154018"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Asparagus Pasta Primavera</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/dallas-native-abby-anderson-opens-for-rob-thomas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Musical_Guest__Abby_Anderson_0_7446240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Musical_Guest__Abby_Anderson_0_20190626154231"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas native Abby Anderson opens for Rob Thomas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/wednesday-noon-update" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Wednesday_Noon_Update_0_7446428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wednesday Noon Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-man-killed-by-a-farmers-branch-officer-protests-outside-grand-jury-room" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Farmers%20Branch%20OIS%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_10.02.29.01_1561568195385.png_7446416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of man killed by a Farmers Branch officer protests outside grand jury room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/beth-chapman-star-of-dog-the-bounty-hunter-dies-at-51" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-169981581%20THUMB_1561565055926.jpg_7446070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TV&#x20;personalities&#x20;Duane&#x20;Dog&#x20;Lee&#x20;Chapman&#x20;and&#x20;Beth&#x20;Chapman&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2013&#x20;CMT&#x20;Music&#x20;awards&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Bridgestone&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x20;in&#x20;Nashville&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Diamond&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beth Chapman, star of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at 51</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/wesley-mathews-trial-sentencing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mathews%20trial%20day%201%206vosot%20solis%20pf_KDFW3394_186_m_00.00.37.18_1561469519342.png_7441415_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jury to decide fate of Richardson man accused in adoptive daughter Sherin Mathews' death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/asparagus-pasta-primavera" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Veggie_Pasta_0_7446236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Asparagus Pasta Primavera</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 