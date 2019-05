- The family of an 8-year-old girl who was abducted in Fort Worth and safely found hours later is thanking police and the people who helped return her back to them.

Police said 51-year-old Michael Webb grabbed the girl while she was walking with her mother Saturday evening. Officers caught him hours later in a Forest Hill hotel room with the child.

The girl's family released a statement Thursday thanking Fort Worth police, the FBI, and the other law enforcement agencies that helped.

Along with thanking police, they said the "biggest thank you goes to the people of Fort Worth and surrounding area that made her return possible."

It ended up being two local church members who spotted the suspect’s car at the Wood Spring Suites in Forest Hill.

"We feel we owe you a debt that can never be repaid," the family said in the statement.

In their statement, the family said they hope to "personally thank as many of those involved as possible," and that they hope the people of Fort Worth soon get to see the "strong, articulate, intelligent 8-year-old girl they saved."