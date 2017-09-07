Family mourns after freshman Rains HS football player dies at practice

The family of a high school athlete who died suddenly says they're finding peace in the midst of their loss.

Freshman Marion Olivarez played football for Rains High School in the East Texas town of Emory. Marion collapsed after several short distance sprints during a team work out on Monday.

The family of the teenager is finding strength in the outpouring of support they're getting and in knowing their son received the best care possible throughout it all.

Olivarez lived with his uncle, his mom's brother, in East Texas.

"He was kneeling a little bit, then he was up, hands over his head, still no signs. Then it was his turn to go again for this third one. He completed that and that’s when, after a minute or two at the end that’s when he collapsed,” said uncle David Olivarez.

Marion was taken by air ambulance to a hospital, where exhaustive efforts to revive his heart were unsuccessful. While an official cause of death is still pending, his family points out he did suffer from asthma.

"We let our babies do what they love to do and not knowing what’s going to happen,” said mother Kriss Olivarez. “It could've happened anywhere."

Funeral plans are all but finalized and the emphasis will be on celebration.

"Everybody can't blame themselves for it. It was just his time, his time to go home,” said dad Marion Faggett. “The Lord don't make no mistake.”

Funeral services for Marion are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. at David’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.