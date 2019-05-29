< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Families upset after DeSoto graduation moved to smaller venue

By FOX4News.com Staff 

Posted May 29 2019 07:48AM CDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 07:44AM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:58AM CDT  https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/5H-DESOTO%20ISD%20GRADUATION%20MOVED_00.00.14.12_1559134701369.png_7322539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/5H-DESOTO%20ISD%20GRADUATION%20MOVED_00.00.14.12_1559134701369.png_7322539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409526793" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DeSOTO, Texas</strong> - There are lots of unhappy families in the DeSoto Independent School District in southern Dallas County because of graduation ceremony changes.</p><p>DeSoto ISD announced Tuesday that it would move DeSoto High School’s graduation indoors because of the possibility of rain and severe weather Wednesday evening.</p><p>But graduates in the Class of 2019 will not receive their diplomas in their hometown. Instead, they will receive them at the Mansfield Center for Performing Arts, which has limited seating.</p><p>Each graduate will only get six tickets and that’s where the frustration lies.</p><p>“We’ve only been given six tickets and that’s not enough. I have family coming from out of state. They bought plane tickets and they are here now today. And to tell them that only six can come to the graduation is outrageous,” said Jefferson Cole, a senior at DeSoto High School.</p><p>Cole and others spoke out about the changes at Tuesday night’s DeSoto ISD school board meeting.</p><p>“We live in Texas, a state where one day it could be storming and hailing and the next day it could be bright clear sunny skies. You need to plan accordingly. You know there are students with many family members that would like to celebrate their graduation,” Cole said.</p><p>The school district normally holds graduation ceremonies at Eagle Stadium. Administrators said they originally secured an indoor venue for inclement weather but it was not available Wednesday night.</p><p>Administrators had a choice between moving graduation to Thursday night or moving it to the smaller venue in Mansfield. They chose the latter to accommodate people who made arrangements for Wednesday night.</p><p>Parents and graduates can pick up their six tickets at the DeSoto High School multi-purpose center between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.</p><p>There will be additional seating in an overflow area on-site but seating there is limited too and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Anyone who doesn’t get in is invited to watch the ceremony on a screen at the high school’s auditorium, the district said.</p><p>Midlothian High School also moved its graduation ceremony to the Mansfield Performing Arts Center on Thursday because of the weather. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police chase Rowlett murder suspect through Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are chasing a suspect who was accused of murder in Rowlett.</p><p>Video from SKY 4 showed officers chasing an early 2000s model white car. It traveled west on Interstate 30 into Dallas and then north on Highway 75. The car ended up heading south again on Hwy. 75. </p><p>According to early reports, there are two people in the vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/mom-creates-nicu-library-to-help-parents-bond-with-their-newborn" title="Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren Przybyl reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Babies in a local neonatal intensive care unit are able to hear a good story thanks to a Plano teacher.</p><p>Kylie King created the Once Upon a Story library at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.</p><p>She came up with the idea after hearing about a similar library in the NICU at another hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/joe-biden-visiting-dallas-wednesday" title="Joe Biden visiting Dallas Wednesday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joe Biden visiting Dallas Wednesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing his campaign to Dallas on Wednesday.</p><p>The Democratic presidential hopeful will attend a private lunch fundraiser at a Dallas home.</p><p>Then at 2 p.m., he’ll stop for a community event at SPARK! class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/congressman-colin-allred-holds-meeting-with-voters" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/U_S__Rep__Colin_Allred_holds_meeting_wit_0_7322700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Congressman Colin Allred holds meeting with voters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/mom-creates-nicu-library-to-help-parents-bond-with-their-newborn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/joe-biden-visiting-dallas-wednesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Joe&#x20;Biden&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;DoD&#x20;News&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;EJ&#x20;Hersom&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Biden visiting Dallas Wednesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/lox-egg-pate-a-choux" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Lox___Egg_Pate_a_Choux_0_7322972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Lox___Egg_Pate_a_Choux_0_7322972_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Lox___Egg_Pate_a_Choux_0_7322972_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Lox___Egg_Pate_a_Choux_0_7322972_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Lox___Egg_Pate_a_Choux_0_7322972_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lox & Egg Pate a Choux</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/alex-trebek-shares-mind-boggling-pancreatic-cancer-update" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/01/04/GETTY_ALEX_Trebek_1515117817047_4772930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;TCM&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 