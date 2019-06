- A Grand Prairie police officer who died in the line of duty will be honored and laid to rest Thursday.

The funeral service for Officer AJ Castaneda will begin at 11 a.m.at The Potter’s House Church in Dallas. Family, friends and law enforcement officials from across Texas will be there to pay their respects.

Officer Castaneda was born and raised in Grand Prairie. He served his own community as an officer for five years. He also spent six years with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and served for eight years in the United States Coast Guard.

Last week, Castaneda was using radar to look for speeders on the President George Bush Turnpike when police said a 17-year-old driver lost control and hit him.

On Wednesday, his family held a visitation service at the Wade Funeral Home in Arlington. His fellow officers remembered him for his dedication to the job and to his family. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son.

“AJ was a good man. We’re all proud of him, how he held himself as an officer... proud of him being a family man and his work ethic,” said Officer Carlos Canelos with the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Canelos said Castaneda was also known as the "king of memes" in the office.

"He would take a picture without somebody knowing and then a few minutes later you would be a... maybe you had a hat on or sunglasses. He was always making people laugh," he said.

Fellow officers escorted Castaneda body from Arlington to the church in Dallas Thursday morning. The Grand Prairie police chief is set to speak at the service, along with the officer’s brother and another fellow officer.

The public is invited to attend the funeral. It will also be streamed live on FOX 4 News and Facebook.



T-Shirts to Support Officer Castaneda

People are showing their support for Officer Castaneda by buying t-shirts made in his honor. Proceeds from the shirt sales go to his family.

Organizers said they have already sold out of the shirts made this week. They are making more and those will be on sale at the Grand Prairie Police Department from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.

LINK: backthebluehq.com/product/officer-aj-castaneda-proudly-stand-tee/