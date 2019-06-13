T-Shirts to Support Officer Castaneda
People are showing their support for Officer Castaneda by buying t-shirts made in his honor. Proceeds from the shirt sales go to his family.
Organizers said they have already sold out of the shirts made this week. They are making more and those will be on sale at the Grand Prairie Police Department from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday.
Posted Jun 13 2019 09:30AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 09:51AM CDT
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper assisting Dallas police found a man shot multiple times late Wednesday.
The trooper was patrolling the area near Highway 310 and the CF Hawn Freeway around 11:30 p.m. when he found the victim tied up and dumped on Budd Street.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was able to tell the trooper that he had been kidnapped, bound and shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:41AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:43AM CDT
Jury selection is expected to begin Thursday in the trial for a man accused of murdering his adopted, special-needs daughter.
Wesley Mathews faces a capital murder charge for the death of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews in October of 2017.
He first told police she must have wandered away from their Richardson home after he put her outside in the yard as punishment. Her body was later found in a drainage culvert not far from the house.
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:21AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 08:33AM CDT
The man who was shot by Fort Worth officers Sunday may have also shot himself, sources told FOX 4 News.
The department will hold a news conference Thursday to talk about and highlight the working theory that 20-year-old Jaquavion Slaton shot himself.
According to police, officers tried to arrest Slaton on Sunday on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said he made a move that made officers fear for their lives.