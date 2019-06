Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin is now facing more charges in connection with his initial arrest in 2018.

Boykin was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Friday. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon against a family member and tampering with a witness charge.

In March 2018, Boykin was arrested at his Mansfield home on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The former West Mesquite High School and TCU football player is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend Shabrika Bailey.

Police say detectives found home surveillance video of the assault.

Boykin was released by the Seattle Seahawks shortly after his arrest.