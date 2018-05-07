Every vote counts for North Texas municipal elections

- Voter turnout was very light for the municipal elections Saturday. Two races showed the importance of each vote.

In the Tarrant County city of Dalworthington Gardens, there will be a recount for the race of Alderman – Place 2. Both the incumbent Guy Snodgrass and Challenger Horace Riley got 199 votes.

In the Dallas County city of Wilmer, Emmanuel Wealthy-Williams was elected mayor by two votes. She beat incumbent Casey Burgess 79 to 77.

Only three votes separated the winner from the third-place finisher, Jeff Steele. He had 76 votes.

For complete election results, visit www.fox4news.com/elections.

Meanwhile, early voting for the May 22 primary runoff starts in a week.