- State Representative Eric Johnson has been elected as the next mayor of Dallas.

Johnson, who has served in the state legislature since 2010, beat out Dallas City Councilman Scott Griggs.

The two beat out a crowded list during the general election, but neither was able to win a majority of the vote, forcing the runoff election.

Johnson will take over for Mike Rawlings, who is stepping down after eight years in charge of the city.

