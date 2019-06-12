< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Elan City Lights tenants: 'What are we going to do?' Elan City Lights tenants: 'What are we going to do?' By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 05:40PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 06:21PM CDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 06:28PM CDT Fire-Rescue spent about an hour on Wednesday escorting 35 more residents in to grab necessary items.</p> <p>OSHA investigators also visited the site on Wednesday, but so far there is no timeline on when the crane will be removed from the building.</p> <p>Apartment managers are helping residents relocate to other apartments and are giving out checks to get them through Friday, but residents are now having to plan for how they'll get by beyond that.</p> <p>Travis Jones' car and almost all his family's belongings are still trapped inside the apartment complex. He says his insurance company won't move forward with a claim until the building owners decide what they're going to do with the property, cars and everything left inside.</p> <p>“For now, it's a question mark on my insurance claim. As far as us getting a car, we have to pay out of our own pocket,” Jones said. “And they said they're only reimbursing us until Friday. So after that, what are we going to do?”</p> <p>Residents can't get back inside to grab more items or document the damage done to their property for their insurance companies.</p> <p>“They're telling me I have to take back my rental car because they're telling me I don't know if there's any damage to your actual car, so you'll have to take that back,” said resident Mikos Smith. “Everything's in limbo right now.”</p> <p>Apartment management company Greystar is working with a disaster recovery contractor to pack up what can be salvaged in apartment units for residents to pick up later, but there's no estimate when that will be.</p> <p>State Farm agents were on site helping residents with insurance questions.</p> <p>But with the money from Greystar for hotels and other daily needs coming to a halt Friday, residents are trying to finalize plans to stay with family and friends or move into new apartments.</p> <p>“We won't have furniture. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trackdown: Help find 13-year-old Malik Tyler's killers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In this week’s Trackdown, police have released never before seen video of the shootout that killed 13-year-old Malik Tyler on June 4.</p><p>The teenager had clean hands, while those in a gun battle that took his life, did not.</p><p>Dallas homicide detectives have given FOX 4's Shaun Rabb video of two cars involved, along with one of the suspected shooters in last week’s incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-search-for-suspect-who-attacked-autistic-man-at-a-north-texas-mcdonald-s" title="Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:46PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hurst police are working to identify a man who attacked an autistic victim after the victim spoke to the suspect's two children.</p><p>The assault happened on May 26, at the McDonald's in the 1400 block of W. Pipeline Rd.</p><p>Police say the victim was transported to a hospital for several injuries, and will "likely require further medical intervention." The victim's family says he is autistic and very shaken by this.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/robert-e-lee-statue-bidder-identified-as-dallas-law-firm" title="Dallas law firm places winning bid for Robert E. Lee statue" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/5P%20H2-ROBERT%20E%20LEE%20STATUE_00.00.01.26_1558561108415.png_7303058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas law firm places winning bid for Robert E. Lee statue</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CLARICE SILBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas-based law firm placed the winning $1.435 million bid for a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that the city put in an online auction almost two years after removing it from a state park.</p><p>Holmes Firm PC made the top offer for the bronze sculpture, according to documents from the Dallas City Council. It was among several Lee monuments around the U.S. that were removed from public view amid the fallout over racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.</p><p>The firm, owned by Ronald L. Holmes, has not said what it plans to do with the statue or whether it is representing someone else who wanted the artwork depicting Lee and another soldier on horses.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-CRANE INTO ELAN CITYLIGHTS 6P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S-DPD CHIEF HALL CRIME COMMENT 8A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Latino police organization calls for removal of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/first-group-of-asylum-seekers-who-stopped-in-dallas-has-already-left"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/V-DALLAS%20ASYLUM%20SEEKERS%20630A_00.00.15.01_1559736981860.png_7353930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-DALLAS ASYLUM SEEKERS 630A_00.00.15.01_1559736981860.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First group of asylum seekers who stopped in Dallas has already left</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/update-on-the-asylum-seekers-stopping-in-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Update_on_the_asylum_seekers_stopping_in_0_7389917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Update_on_the_asylum_seekers_stopping_in_0_20190612210000"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Update on the asylum seekers stopping in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-search-for-suspect-who-attacked-autistic-man-at-a-north-texas-mcdonald-s" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/V-HURST%20MCDONALD%27S%20ASSAULT%20530P_00.00.06.08_1560382474133.png_7390378_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police search for suspect who attacked autistic man at a North Texas McDonald's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-muhlaysia-booker-2-others" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Booker%20murder%20suspect_1560381286688.png_7390355_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police arrest man accused of killing Muhlaysia Booker, 2 others</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/elan-city-lights-tenants-what-are-we-going-to-do-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/12/P-CRANE%20INTO%20ELAN%20CITYLIGHTS%206P_00.00.18.09_1560379229290.png_7390083_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Elan City Lights tenants: ‘What are we going to do?'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-wanted-man-fatally-shot-by-fort-worth-pd-ran-from-officers-during-incident-weeks-before" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/10/V-LAURETTA%20DR%20FWPD%20OIS%20530P_00.00.02.06_1560217754699.png_7380751_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Wanted man fatally shot by Fort Worth PD ran from officers during incident weeks earlier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/latino-police-organization-calls-for-removal-of-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/S-DPD%20CHIEF%20HALL%20CRIME%20COMMENT%208A_00.00.08.27_1559653631926.png_7350188_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, 