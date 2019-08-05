< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. El Paso shooting suspect says AK-style gun came from Romania 28 2019 09:17PM Abbott forms domestic terrorism task force</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/police-el-paso-shooting-suspect-said-he-targeted-mexicans"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Paso suspect said he targeted Mexicans</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/allen-pd-no-record-that-mother-of-el-paso-suspect-called-police-before-mass-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/08/P_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTING%20SUSPECT%20LATEST%205P_00.01.58.04_1565300982565.png_7582053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Allen PD confirms El Paso gunman's mom called them</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/two-more-el-paso-shooting-victims-die-at-hospital-raising-death-toll-to-22"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/05/080519%20El%20Paso%20Memorial%202%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_11.11.09.23_1565024018573.png_7573527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>El Paso mass shooting death toll up to 22</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EL PASO, Texas</strong> - The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month told police that the AK-style rifle he used in the attack came from Romania, according to an investigative report.</p> <p>The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Patrick Crusius, 21, told police he ordered the weapon online before picking it up at a gun store near his suburban Dallas home. The Tribune cited a Texas Department of Public Safety document that also says the suspect told police he purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition from Russia.</p> <p>Crusius told them the Romanian rifle was delivered to Gun Masters, a gun store in Allen, according to the report. There is no gun store by that name in Allen, but there is a store called Gunmaster in nearby Plano.</p> <p>An employee of the store told The Associated Press the owner was not available and questions would need to be sent by email.</p> <p>Gunmaster did not respond to written questions Wednesday. The shop's gunsmith, Brian Park, told the Tribune on Tuesday that he did not know whether Crusius received a gun there.</p> <p>El Paso police said shortly after the shooting that killed 22 people that the rifle was purchased legally.</p> <p>Experts say buying guns online is common.</p> <p>"Just like any other retail, brick-and-mortar is taking a back seat to the internet," said David Prince, the owner of Dallas-area Eagle Gun Range.</p> <p>To legally purchase a weapon online, the buyer must have it shipped to a licensed gun dealer who records the firearm's make, mark and serial number before performing a background check. If the person passes, they can have the gun.</p> <p>This allows law enforcement to identify the original buyer of a gun if it's used in a crime or is stolen.</p> <p>When done right, the process is "one of the most effective tools in a criminal investigation," said Richard Marianos, a former assistant director at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.</p> <p>Police have not named the specific model of the rifle used in the attack. According to a warrant, Crusius told investigators it was an AK-47 assault rifle. Police have provided specific information on the ammunition, which can be used in an AK-47-style rifle.</p> <p>An El Paso police spokesman declined comment Wednesday on the purchase of ammunition and the DPS report.</p> <p>Investigators have said they believe Crusius published a racist screed online shortly before the attack in which the weapon is described as an AK-47 WASR-10, the "civilian version of the (AK-47)."</p> <p>The DPS report says Crusius told investigators he entered the Walmart on Aug. 3 then went back to his car to finish writing and publishing the screed. He then returned to the store and opened fire.</p> <p>Crusius left Walmart in a Honda Civic and surrendered to an officer on a motorcycle about a quarter of a mile from the store, authorities have said. In the DPS report, Crusius said he called 911 from his car but couldn't get through to a dispatcher. He was returning to the store to surrender when he encountered Texas Rangers, according to the Public Safety report.</p> <p>Authorities are investigating the attack as domestic terrorism. Crusius told police that he targeted Mexicans, according to a warrant. Most of those slain had Hispanic surnames, and eight were Mexican citizens.</p> <p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to meet with lawmakers Thursday in El Paso to discuss potential new laws in wake of the shooting. He raised concerns about private gun sales last week but has been noncommittal about new firearm restrictions.</p> <p>Crusius is charged with murder and is being held without bond. He has been separated from other prisoners, according to the El Paso sheriff's office. The winning city will be announced in September." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arlington makes pitch to land National Medal of Honor Museum</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:56AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 11:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Arlington hopes its pitch will land the proposed National Medal of Honor Museum.</p><p>The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation has narrowed the possible sites for the new museum down to two cities: Arlington and Denver. The winning city will be announced in September.</p><p>Officials in Arlington would put the museum on the site of the current Texas Rangers Youth Ballpark and would be part of the so-called Entertainment District that also includes the current and future home of the Rangers and AT&T Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/common-erykah-badu-visit-students-at-dallas-booker-t-washington-high-school" title="Common, Erykah Badu visit students at Dallas' Booker T. Washington High School" data-articleId="426187898" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/986%206PHEAD_COMMON%20_%20BADU_00.00.09.19_1567092426588.png_7624577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/986%206PHEAD_COMMON%20_%20BADU_00.00.09.19_1567092426588.png_7624577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/986%206PHEAD_COMMON%20_%20BADU_00.00.09.19_1567092426588.png_7624577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/986%206PHEAD_COMMON%20_%20BADU_00.00.09.19_1567092426588.png_7624577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/986%206PHEAD_COMMON%20_%20BADU_00.00.09.19_1567092426588.png_7624577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Common, Erykah Badu visit students at Dallas' Booker T. Washington High School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 10:27AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Students in Dallas were treated to a visit by two music icons on Wednesday.</p><p>Singer Erykah Badu and rapper Common dropped in on Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts in Dallas.</p><p>The two took questions and performed. Common told students that pursuing art can be tough and sometimes discouraging -- but worth it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/tarrant-county-receives-new-touchscreen-voting-machines" title="Tarrant County receives new touchscreen voting machines" data-articleId="426108180" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Tarrant_County_receives_new_touchscreen__0_7623820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Tarrant_County_receives_new_touchscreen__0_7623820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Tarrant_County_receives_new_touchscreen__0_7623820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Tarrant_County_receives_new_touchscreen__0_7623820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/28/Tarrant_County_receives_new_touchscreen__0_7623820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tarrant County receives new touchscreen voting machines</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 09:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tarrant County voters will cast ballots on new machines for this year’s November 5 constitutional amendment election.</p><p>Tarrant County unveiled its newest $11 million investment for future elections.</p><p>Elections Administrator Heider Garcia says the new voting machines will still use a touch screen, but they also include a paper ballot.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 