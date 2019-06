A rural North Texas school district says it will start providing school supplies to every student from Pre-K through eighth grade.

The district released an "Old Town Road" parody for the special announcement.

Eastland ISD, which is west of Fort Worth, says parents of kids in the eighth grade and under will not be required to buy school supplies anymore. The district says they are trying to help parents with the costs related to the start of the school year.

Eastland ISD serves about 1,200 students.

