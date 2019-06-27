Police in Frisco are looking for a man they say stole a little girl’s bike from her front porch.

Frisco PD shared a picture on Thursday of the man suspected of stealing a little girl’s bike. Police say the man walked up to a home in the 1400 block of Dutch Hallow Drive on June 16 and walked off with the purple bicycle.

SHARE - The subject pictured is suspected of theft in Frisco. If you recognize the person that stole this little girl's bicycle, or have additional information, please message us here or call 972-292-6200. Reference report #19068564. pic.twitter.com/Yg2tH19ePv