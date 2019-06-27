MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the video.
DART is getting a $60 million federal grant to improve public transportation in the Metroplex.
The Federal Transit Administration will help DART construct the red and blue line platform extensions.
The DART red line runs from Parker Road in Plano to Westmoreland Road in Dallas. The blue line runs from Downtown Rowlett to UNT-Dallas.
Police in Frisco are looking for a man they say stole a little girl’s bike from her front porch.
Frisco PD shared a picture on Thursday of the man suspected of stealing a little girl’s bike. Police say the man walked up to a home in the 1400 block of Dutch Hallow Drive on June 16 and walked off with the purple bicycle.
An 11-month-old girl died last week in Ellis County after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.
According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, this incident took place just after 5:15 p.m. on June 21, when deputies were called about an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Elm Street, in Bardwell.
Responding deputies say the 11-month-old was not breathing after being found in a vehicle on the property.