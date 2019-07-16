< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson='[{"id":"418580880","video":"585058","title":"Duncanville%20vacant%20land%20up%20for%20sale%20that%20may%20be%20a%20slave%20burial%20site","caption":"Allison%20Harris%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FDuncanville_vacant_land_up_for_sale_that_0_7528180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FDuncanville_vacant_land_up_for_sale_that_may_be__585058_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657940434%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DBuk2fHqmXNphfJKVeerYrqSpfKM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fduncanville-vacant-land-up-for-sale-that-may-be-a-slave-burial-site"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 10:00PM 16 2019 10:00PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418565936_418580880_153142",video:"585058",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Duncanville_vacant_land_up_for_sale_that_0_7528180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Allison%2520Harris%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/Duncanville_vacant_land_up_for_sale_that_may_be__585058_1800.mp4?Expires=1657940434&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Buk2fHqmXNphfJKVeerYrqSpfKM",eventLabel:"Duncanville%20vacant%20land%20up%20for%20sale%20that%20may%20be%20a%20slave%20burial%20site-418580880",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fduncanville-vacant-land-up-for-sale-that-may-be-a-slave-burial-site"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Duncanville vacant land up for sale that may be a slave burial site

By FOX4News.com Staff

Posted Jul 16 2019 08:58PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 10:00PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:07PM CDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418565936-418565840" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418565936" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The city of Duncanville was set to discuss selling a piece of vacant land for redevelopment.</p><p>But some residents say they have proof that the land may actually be a slave burial site.</p><p>The site is located near Duncanville High School at Camp Wisdom and Cedar Ridge Drive. A historian says she's done extensive research on the property and thinks there could be as many as 10 people buried there.</p><p>Despite the controversy, The city council voted to move forward with allowing the piece of land to be used for development.</p><p>A resident who happens to be a research scientist saw a post on Next Door about a plot of land near Duncanville High School, known by people as the Camp Wisdom Triangle. It used to be a cemetery and was designated as the Hustead family cemetery in the late 1800s.</p><p>The researcher, Michelle Peterson, started looking into it and reviewed newspaper archives, government and genealogical records. FOX 4 also reviewed the documents. They indicate multiple people were buried there between 1852 and 1900.</p><p>A representative from the NAACP was at the Tuesday meeting and were interested in tax records that Peterson found. They indicate there were slaves working on the property and a slave might have been buried there.</p><p>The land is currently owned by a family trust for Philip Nickel. Dallas County court records show that the trust won a lawsuit last year to get rid of the cemetery designation. The lawsuit included a sworn statement from a man who says he helped oversee the transfer of five graves from the property to another cemetery in the 1970s.</p><p>Peterson and another resident, Misty Bain, are concerned there could be more graves and believe the property should not yet be developed.</p><p>"I've found the documentation that there are everything from children being as young as two years old and newborns buried here to someone who is in their 90s buried here to a Confederate soldier buried here to an 18-year-old black slave who died in childbirth," Peterson said. "So that is a wide gamete that needs to be acknowledged. To just ignore this would be the desecration not only of remains and people, but it also would be the desecration of history."</p><p>A Dallas-based developer was already working on developing the property. For now, it's been stalled during Tuesday's hearing.</p><p>Two residents spoke in favor of development saying that the property has been sitting vacant for years. They believe it needs to be developed and be used. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/city-of-mineral-wells-debates-becoming-a-sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn-" title="City of Mineral Wells debates becoming a "sanctuary city for the unborn"" data-articleId="418578826" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/City_of_Mineral_Wells_debates_becoming_a_0_7528324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/City_of_Mineral_Wells_debates_becoming_a_0_7528324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/City_of_Mineral_Wells_debates_becoming_a_0_7528324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/City_of_Mineral_Wells_debates_becoming_a_0_7528324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/City_of_Mineral_Wells_debates_becoming_a_0_7528324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Macy Jenkins reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City of Mineral Wells debates becoming a "sanctuary city for the unborn"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mayor of Mineral Wells wanted to make his city a "sanctuary city for the unborn."</p><p>The mayor planned to propose Tuesday night that the city council draft an ordinance essentially banning abortions. But things didn't quite work out the way he planned.</p><p>Mayor Christopher Perricone asked the city manager to an item on Tuesday’s agenda to create an ordinance that would ban abortion providers from operating in Mineral Wells.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/outdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory" title="Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory" data-articleId="418525801" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7528309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7528309_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7528309_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7528309_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Outdoor_activities_continue_despite_Nort_0_7528309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex Boyer reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 10:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first heat advisory of the summer in North Texas isn’t keeping everyone indoors.</p><p>Members of the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corps spent Tuesday rehearsing outside at Krum High School all afternoon to get ready for an upcoming show.</p><p>The Denver-based Blue Knights travel all across the country to perform shows, so they’re used to different climates. But they still say there’s really no way to prepare for the Texas heat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-wesleyan-university-helps-kids-continue-learning-during-summer-break" title="Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break" data-articleId="418521771" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Texas_Wesleyan_University_helps_kids_con_0_7527501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dionne Anglin reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Wesleyan University helps kids continue learning during summer break</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some children who live near Fort Worth's Texas Wesleyan University campus are getting free summertime tutoring.</p><p>The one-on-one training is focused on reading and writing, and every student there has a different reason for needing extra help.</p><p>Although summer vacation is a welcomed break from the classroom, it can sometimes take a toll on students who face challenges. The collaboration at TWU is providing the perfect answer to that dilemma.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/city-of-mineral-wells-debates-becoming-a-sanctuary-city-for-the-unborn-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/9P%20190%20TZ_SANCTUARY%20CITY_00.00.10.08_1563331546012.png_7528159_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9P 190 TZ_SANCTUARY CITY_00.00.10.08_1563331546012.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City of Mineral Wells debates becoming a "sanctuary city for the unborn"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/duncanville-vacant-land-up-for-sale-that-may-be-a-slave-burial-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_DUNCANVILLE SLAVE CEMETERY 9P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Duncanville vacant land up for sale that may be a slave burial site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rendering of a distant alien planet in orbit around a binary star system at the edge of a gaseous nebula. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/duncanville-vacant-land-up-for-sale-that-may-be-a-slave-burial-site" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/V_DUNCANVILLE%20SLAVE%20CEMETERY%209P_00.00.15.20_1563328672479.png_7528106_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Duncanville vacant land up for sale that may be a slave burial site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;distant&#x20;alien&#x20;planet&#x20;in&#x20;orbit&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;binary&#x20;star&#x20;system&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;edge&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;gaseous&#x20;nebula&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Education&#x20;Images&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x20;Justice&#x20;John&#x20;Paul&#x20;Stevens&#x20;testifies&#x20;before&#x20;the&#x20;Senate&#x20;Committee&#x20;on&#x20;Campaign&#x20;Finance&#x20;on&#x20;Capitol&#x20;Hill&#x20;April&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allison&#x20;Shelley&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-heat-continues-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/The_Heat_Continues__0_7527430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/The_Heat_Continues__0_7527430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/The_Heat_Continues__0_7527430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/The_Heat_Continues__0_7527430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/The_Heat_Continues__0_7527430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Heat Continues!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/outdoor-activities-continue-despite-north-texas-heat-advisory" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P_NTX%20HEAT%20ADVISORY%206P_00.00.31.19_1563318393381.png_7527277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Outdoor activities continue despite North Texas heat advisory</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 