Driver killed in crash on I-30 in Dallas

- A man died early Monday morning in a crash along Interstate 30 in Dallas.

The fatal crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near the connector from the old DFW Turnpike to the eastbound RL Thornton Freeway, just south of the Jefferson Street Viaduct.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said the man lost control of his car and hit a guardrail. The car ended up with its rear wheels in the air.

The man died at the scene. No other cars were involved and no one else was hurt, deputies said.

The interstate was shut down for several hours Monday morning for an investigation.