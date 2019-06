- The driver of an SUV is dead after losing control of his vehicle along Loop 12-Walton Walter early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 3 a.m., as the driver was speeding and lost control near I-30 in Far West Dallas.

His SUV rolled over several times, and he was ejected the vehicle.

The victim was then driven over by another vehicle that was trying to avoid the rolling SUV.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on scene and spoke with police.