A woman is dead after driving her jeep through a guard rail and onto the Dallas North Tollway.

Police say she drove off the Northwest Highway Bridge and landed upside down on the road below at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

They had to shut down the tollway's southbound lanes for several hours to clean up the debris.

Investigators have not said what lead to this deadly crash.

No additional information has been released about the victim.