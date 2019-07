- Police arrested a driver who they say led officers on a high-speed chase through multiple cities late Saturday night.

The chase started just before 11 p.m. in Garland, when an officer tried to pull over a blue Honda Civic in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway for a traffic violation.

The pursuit reportedly reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, and went through Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, and Mesquite.

Police used spike strips, and the driver later stopped in the 18000 block of LBJ in Mesquite. Police say the chase lasted more than an hour.

The suspect then tried to run across LBJ, but was captured.

Brannon Spencer, 41, was taken into custody and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and misdemeanor warrants.

Spencer was also treated at a hospital for minor injuries.