- Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a driver who led them on a chase that last about 30 minutes early Sunday morning.

The chase started at about 2 a.m., near Highway 183 and I-35.

The driver went south on 183, to I-35, through Dallas, before continuing south, until he was eastbound on I-20.

The sheriff's office said several attempts to use spike strips along southbound I-35 failed.

Spike strips finally disabled the car near south Lancaster Road on I-20.

That's where the driver was taken into custody. The suspect, identified as Cody Snyder, faces numerous charges.

No one was hurt during the chase.