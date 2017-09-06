‘Dreamers' hold rally in Downtown Dallas against DACA ruling

About a hundred people came out to Wednesday to Dallas City Hall to speak out against President Donald Trump's decision to revoke DACA.

The policy allowed children of illegal immigrants, who are also here illegally, the chance to work and study in the U.S. with a waiver. Now, they are wondering if they'll be forced to leave the only country they know.

Tears were shed as dreamers spoke up to defend DACA at the rally outside city hall.

18-year-old college student Brenda Herrera is one of the estimated 800,000 people protected by DACA.

"I love this country and I love Mexico because we the dreamers are America,” she said.

But Herrera says she doesn’t want to go back to Mexico since life in the U.S. is all she knows.

“I've been here since the age of 2 and this is all I know,” she said.

Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson is president of the National Sheriffs' Association. He supports President Trump's decision to revoke the Obama Administration policy but says he wouldn't oppose giving Dreamers a time frame to try and gain citizenship.

"It's unfortunate, but we're a nation of laws,” he said. “When they came in here, they came illegally."

Eavenson says it's not fair to people who came here legally if amnesty is granted to people who did not, but he also understands the Dreamers were just kids.

"Are they going to grant amnesty to the kids?’ he asked. “Are they going to have the adults deported?"

The sheriff says his county has never had an issue housing ICE inmates and doesn't think it'd be a logistical debacle if hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients were deported.

Based on his political involvement, Eavenson says he knows the government would deport illegal criminals first.

Meanwhile, 15 states and Washington, D.C. are suing the Trump Administration to block efforts to dismantle DACA. The lawsuit claims the president’s actions will violate "due process rights" for immigrants.