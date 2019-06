A downtown Dallas office building will be imploded Saturday morning.

The 11-story building, built in 1946, is located at 505 North Ervay Street directly across the street from First Baptist Dallas.

The implosion is expected to happen around 7:30 a.m. Street closures around the site will be in place by 6 a.m. and streets should be back open by 10 a.m.

A so-called “safety zone” has been declared for an area bounded by Pacific Avenue, N St. Paul Street, N. Field Street and San Jacinto Street.

Anyone who lives in the area has been asked to keep their windows closed because there will be dust cloud when the building comes down.