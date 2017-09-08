DISD's Booker T. Washington sends donations, well-wishes to Harvey victims

There was a display of good vibes from Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas to its sister performing arts high school in Houston on Friday.

Uplifting handwritten sentiments will be paired with donations of dance shoes, art supplies, musical instruments and more.

"I think it's great that we're showing support for them because they really need it,” said Hailey Winn, sophomore. “I know a lot of people lost their homes, like they were really damaged and the school as well."

The school also said it plans to donate all of the proceeds from its Sept. 13 preview of the all-school musical to Hurricane Harvey relief through the Houston Independent School District Foundation."

The students also included a video for the students in Houston: “We love you Houston!!”