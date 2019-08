- It could soon cost more to make that drive through DFW Airport.

Starting in October, the rate could go up from $4 to $6 for drivers who spend less than 8 minutes at the airport.

An airport executive said the higher fee will hopefully discourage some drivers from cutting through the airport to save time in rush hour traffic.

A reported 2,500 commuters passed through the airport each day last year and the airport collected about $3.6 million in fees.

The money is used to help improve roads and parking facilities.

The DFW Airport board will vote on the increase on Thursday.