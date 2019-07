We marked an annual summer milestone in North Texas on Tuesday when it hit 100 degrees for the first time this year.

The temperature gauge hit 100 degrees at 2:27 p.m. at DFW Airport on Tuesday.

The area nearly made it all the way to August without hitting the century mark. If that had happened, it would’ve been the first time since 1992 that the region avoided triple digits so deep into a summer.

But even waiting until July 30 to hit 100 for the first time is unusual. North Texas typically has its first 100-degree day by July 1, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s still time to hit the average for the number of 100 degree days, though. North Texas has about 18 days of 100 degrees or hotter, according to the NWS. But that seems unlikely, as an average August usually sees about nine 100 degree days.