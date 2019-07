Dozens of North Texas companies will be ready to hire employees with a less than perfect past.

The 2nd Chance Job and Resource Fair on Saturday in DeSoto is designed for ex-offenders and felons.

There will be job opportunities, voter registration, career coaching and even clothes available for those who attend.

Community Missionary Baptist Church is hosting the event. Pastor Oscar D. Epps says criminal convictions limit returning citizens' employment options and wants to help.

“It's harder to pay taxes, further their education, feed and house their families, and function as law-abiding citizens,” the pastor said. “In fact, legal restrictions on employment end up costing the United States economy $65 billion in economic output.”

Organizers say the event is partnering with ‘background friendly’ employers who understand that a person’s past doesn’t determine their future.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office will also have a representative there to talk about record expungement and citizen voter rights.

"It's very important that people are given another opportunity. Sometimes that's all someone needs—another chance, another opportunity, especially when they have fallen in life,” Pastor Epps said. “2nd Chance provides an opportunity to help someone get up, get established on their feet, and be able to move forward and be productive again in society, rather than paying their debt and having to continue to pay.”

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call (972) 230-4477 or visit www.2ndChanceCMBC.org.