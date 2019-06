- A community is doing what it can to support a Denton County family whose 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a hot car.

The boy was found in the car at a home in Providence Village just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police from the nearby town of Aubrey say they are looking into what happened and have notified CPS.

Joyce Vann has lived on Franklin Street in Providence Village for a decade and says she sees the 4-year-old playing nearly every day.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, the Aubrey Police Department got a call about an unresponsive child in the neighborhood. Vann and her husband were in their home when they heard the sirens and went to check on their neighbors.

Paramedics arrived and treated the boy before a medical helicopter flew him to a local hospital.

Vann says the boy's mother was hosting kids from the neighborhood inside that afternoon. She says it was typical of the house on the block with a friendly open door policy.

"We told her we would drive her to the hospital," Vann said. "We would take care of the kids. Whatever she needed."

Investigators have not released any information about how the 4-year-old got into the car or how long he's believed to have been in there.

Adam Friedrick is a father of six who lives on the block.

"It can happen to anybody. It can happen anywhere," he said. "Until we know the full story of what took place, I would hate to see blame put on these parents because we don't know what happened or what the situation was."

As neighbors wait for an update on the boy's condition, their community has shown its support on Facebook saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with this child and his family and friends."

Aubrey Police have reported the incident to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.