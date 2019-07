Related Headlines Carolyn Davis killed in wrong-way crash

The daughter of a former Dallas city councilwoman killed in a DWI wreck died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, 27, passed away on Tuesday according to Dallas police. Davis-Nunn was a passenger in the vehicle driven by her mother, Carolyn Davis. An alleged drunk driver slammed into their car on Monday night, killing Davis.

Davis-Nunn was rushed to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were too severe from the wreck to survive.

The alleged drunk driver, Jonathan Moore, 36, now faces two charges of intoxication manslaughter. The arrest affidavit for the wreck states that Moore had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Moore collided head on into Davis' car in Southeast Oak Cliff about 7:45 p.m. Monday on East Ledbetter Drive near Lancaster Road.

Records show Moore has a criminal history that includes multiple DWI convictions and other arrests. He just completed five years of probation for drunk driving last week.

On July 10, 2014, Moore pleaded guilty to a felony DWI. The district attorney’s office offered him a plea bargain of ten years in prison probated to serve five years of probation and a $2,000 fine. He served five full years of probation. Moore’s probation conditions included an interlock device on his vehicle, a drug patch and a portable alcohol monitor.

Moore completed his probation last Wednesday. All alcohol detection devices were removed on Monday, just hours before he was accused of driving drunk again.

Davis pleaded guilty earlier this year to corruption charges for taking bribes from a real estate developer. She was set to be sentenced on Sept. 20. Her case will now be dismissed.

Funeral arrangements are pending.