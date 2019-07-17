< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Daughter of ex-Dallas councilwoman Carolyn Davis dies from injuries in DWI wreck class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/wrong-way-driver-kills-1-injures-another-on-ledbetter-drive"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/16/S_CAROLYN%20DAVIS%20BURGLARY_tr_mov_KDFW8332_116_mov_01.00.07.16_1563285480964.png_7525686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Carolyn Davis killed in wrong-way crash</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The daughter of a former Dallas city councilwoman killed in a DWI wreck died from her injuries on Tuesday.</p><p>Melissa Lashan Davis-Nunn, 27, passed away on Tuesday according to Dallas police. Davis-Nunn was a passenger in the vehicle driven by her mother, Carolyn Davis. An alleged drunk driver slammed into their car on Monday night, killing Davis.</p><p>Davis-Nunn was rushed to a nearby hospital, but her injuries were too severe from the wreck to survive.</p><p>The alleged drunk driver, Jonathan Moore, 36, now faces two charges of intoxication manslaughter. The arrest affidavit for the wreck states that Moore had drugs in his system at the time of the crash.</p><p>Moore collided head on into Davis' car in Southeast Oak Cliff about 7:45 p.m. Monday on East Ledbetter Drive near Lancaster Road.</p><p>Records show Moore has a criminal history that includes multiple DWI convictions and other arrests. He just completed five years of probation for drunk driving last week.</p><p>On July 10, 2014, Moore pleaded guilty to a felony DWI. The district attorney’s office offered him a plea bargain of ten years in prison probated to serve five years of probation and a $2,000 fine. He served five full years of probation. Moore’s probation conditions included an interlock device on his vehicle, a drug patch and a portable alcohol monitor.</p><p>Moore completed his probation last Wednesday. All alcohol detection devices were removed on Monday, just hours before he was accused of driving drunk again.</p><p>Davis pleaded guilty earlier this year to corruption charges for taking bribes from a real estate developer. She was set to be sentenced on Sept. 20. More News Stories

North Texas students help turn retired school bus into food truck
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 17 2019 04:32PM CDT

An old, run down school bus has been given new life thanks to a group of North Texas students.

The bus was transformed into a food truck where students are the chefs and business-runners.

The bus features some tunes, along with much more

Police respond to triple shooting in Fort Worth
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 17 2019 03:39PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 03:56PM CDT

Fort Worth police are on scene of a triple shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting call came in just before 2:45 p.m., in the 5400 block of East Berry St.

Police confirm that three people, between the ages of 16 and 19, were injured by gunfire from a passing vehicle. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_BUS%20STOP%20BISTRO%205P_00.00.03.18_1563399049846.png_7529916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_BUS%20STOP%20BISTRO%205P_00.00.03.18_1563399049846.png_7529916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_BUS%20STOP%20BISTRO%205P_00.00.03.18_1563399049846.png_7529916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_BUS%20STOP%20BISTRO%205P_00.00.03.18_1563399049846.png_7529916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_BUS%20STOP%20BISTRO%205P_00.00.03.18_1563399049846.png_7529916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas students help turn retired school bus into food truck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An old, run down school bus has been given new life thanks to a group of North Texas students.</p><p>The bus was transformed into a food truck where students are the chefs and business-runners.</p><p>The bus features some tunes, along with much more</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-respond-to-triple-shooting-in-fort-worth" title="Police respond to triple shooting in Fort Worth" data-articleId="418721780" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Sky%204%20FW%20Wednesday%201520%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_15.43.35.25_1563396404259.png_7529872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Sky%204%20FW%20Wednesday%201520%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_15.43.35.25_1563396404259.png_7529872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Sky%204%20FW%20Wednesday%201520%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_15.43.35.25_1563396404259.png_7529872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Sky%204%20FW%20Wednesday%201520%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_15.43.35.25_1563396404259.png_7529872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Sky%204%20FW%20Wednesday%201520%20KDFWBCME02_mpg_15.43.35.25_1563396404259.png_7529872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police respond to triple shooting in Fort Worth</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fort Worth police are on scene of a triple shooting reported Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>The shooting call came in just before 2:45 p.m., in the 5400 block of East Berry St.</p><p>Police confirm that three people, between the ages of 16 and 19, were injured by gunfire from a passing vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-with-north-texas-ties-wanted-for-lubbock-mans-murder" title="Man with North Texas ties wanted for Lubbock man's murder" data-articleId="418720740" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hassan%20N.%20Abdurahman%20_1563395407829.png_7529684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hassan%20N.%20Abdurahman%20_1563395407829.png_7529684_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hassan%20N.%20Abdurahman%20_1563395407829.png_7529684_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hassan%20N.%20Abdurahman%20_1563395407829.png_7529684_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Hassan%20N.%20Abdurahman%20_1563395407829.png_7529684_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man with North Texas ties wanted for Lubbock man's murder</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 03:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are searching for a man with North Texas ties in connection to a Lubbock man's murder.</p><p>On July 13 around 6:20 p.m., Lubbock police received several calls about gunshots in the 5600 block of 122 Street. There, officers found 67-year-old Larry Fawver shot dead. Police later arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo for the fatal shooting.</p><p>However, authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman in connection to Fawver's death. Man with North Texas ties wanted for Lubbock man's murder
By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 17 2019 03:31PM CDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 03:37PM CDT

Authorities are searching for a man with North Texas ties in connection to a Lubbock man's murder.

On July 13 around 6:20 p.m., Lubbock police received several calls about gunshots in the 5600 block of 122 Street. There, officers found 67-year-old Larry Fawver shot dead. Police later arrested 19-year-old Felix Joseph Alonzo for the fatal shooting.

However, authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Hassan N. Abdurahman in connection to Fawver's death. A murder warrant has been issued for Abdurahman's arrest. Hummels presented their new Dirndl collection in Munich. (Photo by Lino Mirgeler/dpa picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="1155782648_1563396492015-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Use of age-altering FaceApp grants Russian company ‘perpetual, irrevocable' rights to your content</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/consumer/troubled-north-texas-kamkad-dealerships-cleared-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/KDFWU15_1484_MXF_09.56.01.18_1563383198232_7529521_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU15_1484_MXF_09.56.01.18_1563383198232.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Troubled North Texas KamKad dealerships cleared out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/mediterranean-salad-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mediterranean_Salad_0_7529098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mediterranean_Salad_0_20190717151804"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mediterranean Salad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/save-me-steve-consumers-kept-in-the-dark-about-potential-product-safety-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/17/V_INFANT%20SLEEPER_CONSUMER%20REPORTS_KDFW86f2_146_mxf_00.01.38.29_1563374835812.png_7529073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V_INFANT SLEEPER_CONSUMER REPORTS_KDFW86f2_146_mxf_00.01.38.29_1563374835812.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Save Me Steve: Consumers kept in the dark about potential product safety concerns</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 