- Dash camera footage has been released of a dangerous chase that ended with a Henderson County deputy getting shot.

The man suspected of pulling the trigger is from Grand Prairie.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

At the end of the chase, there was gunfire.

Things could have ended much worse, had it not been for a deputy’s bulletproof vest.

The Henderson County Sheriff shared dash camera video of Wednesday morning’s high-speed chase in Berryville, about an hour and a half southeast of Dallas.

The sheriff says the man on the motorcycle that was fleeing from a deputy was 39-year-old Jeremy Cook, of Grand Prairie.

At one point, Deputy Jonathan Hutchison logs that Cook is going more than 116 miles per hour.

Seven minutes into the chase, dash camera video showed the suspect crashing his motorcycle.

Then, things took a turn.

“Lay down! Lay down. Get your hands up,” could be heard in the video. “I’ve been shot. I’ve been shot!”

“There was a timeframe where we didn't have an update on how he was doing, didn't know that he was hit in the vest, it was a scary situation for everyone,” Sheriff Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said Cook was in a stolen motorcycle from Greenville, in Hunt County.

The gun used to shoot Hutchison was also stolen, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Hillhouse said his deputy is already trying to come back to work.

“He is still hurting, has some pain. His spirits are good, he says he is ready to come back to work,” Hillhouse said.

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, Cook was found hiding out in some woods about 20 miles from where the chase started.

Cook is now charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer. He’s been booked in the Henderson County Jail.

Cook’s trouble with law enforcement dates back to 1999.

Charges include drug possession, DWI, and assault.

He is currently being held with no bond because of a probation violation.