DART shows off free D-Link electric buses

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jul 10 2018 11:57AM CDT

DALLAS - Dallas Area Rapid Transit showed off its new fleet of electric buses Tuesday morning.

The seven buses are operating the D-Link service. The free route takes people around Downtown Dallas.

The zero-emission electric buses were funded in part by a $7.6 million grant.

“This gives us a chance to introduce a new technology, learn about it and provide really a pretty cool trip for folks coming into downtown,” said Morgan Lyon, a spokesman for DART.

The grant money also paid for two overhead chargers at the Convention Center Station.

