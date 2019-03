- Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is partnering with one of its biggest competitors, Uber.

The ride-sharing company is now offering subsidized carpool rides to customers in six zones of DART's service areas.

Those areas include southern Dallas and parts of Plano.

Traveling to and from a DART station is free until early May, while traveling to and from any destination in the zones will be just $3.

This offer will be used with a carpooling option on Uber that matches riders headed in the same direction.

It's all done through the planning portion of DART's Go-Pass app.