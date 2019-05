President Donald Trump honored fallen DART Police Officer Brent Thompson with the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor during a White House ceremony on Wednesday.

Thompson was killed during the July 7, 2016 police ambush in downtown Dallas along with four Dallas police officers.

Thompson's wife and parents were at the white house for the ceremony.

Thompson was posthumously honored along with Memphis Police Sgt. Verdell Smith, who was killed when confronting a gunman.

“An attack on our police is an attack upon our entire nation. Through their sacrifice, Sergeant Smith and Officer Thompson defeated evil men with the goodness and bravery of true American heroes,” Thompson said.

A total of 14 public safety officers were honored, including eight from Azusa, California. Those eight officers responded to a shooting at a Southern California polling place on Election Day in 2016.