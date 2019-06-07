RELATED: Dallas Zoo's baby hippo makes public debut
Hippo mom Boipelo and Adhama had been paired together.
Boipelo gave birth to the calf in May. The two stayed behind the scenes for a time so they could bond privately, but Adanna mader her debut June 1.
WATCH: Baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo
Posted Jun 07 2019 02:29PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 03:31PM CDT
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has officially directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist the Dallas Police Department in combating the increase of violent crime in Dallas.
Gov. Abbott made the offer on Tuesday on the same day 13-year-old Malik Tyler was murdered .
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced that she accepted Gov. Abbott's offer of help from DPS at a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon about the ongoing problems.
Posted Jun 07 2019 12:25PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:43PM CDT
A Grand Prairie police officer was killed Friday morning during a crash on President George Bush Turnpike.
Police say Officer A.J. Castaneda was running radar enforcement around 10:30 a.m. near Dickey Road. He was standing outside his squad vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Police say that’s when a Nissan 300ZX driver lost control and the police unit, and the officer was thrown off the overpass.
Officer Castaneda was rushed to Medical City Arlington where he later died.
Posted Jun 07 2019 11:18AM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:45PM CDT
The woman accused of planning the murder of her romantic rival was found guilty of capital murder.
Prosecutors said Brenda Delgado masterminded the 2015 murder of Dallas dentist Kendra Hatcher. She gave two people drugs and money to kill Hatcher, who was dating her ex-boyfriend. Then she fled to Mexico.
On Thursday, both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. They gave closing statements Friday morning and jurors deliberated for less than 30 minutes before reaching the unanimous guilty verdict.