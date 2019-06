- The Dallas Zoo has revealed that the baby hippo born there last month is a girl, and is named in honor of her late father.

Her name is Adanna, which means "father's daughter" in the Nigerian Igbo language. The name is to honor her father, Adhama, who passed away in October.

RELATED: Dallas Zoo's baby hippo makes public debut

Hippo mom Boipelo and Adhama had been paired together.

Boipelo gave birth to the calf in May. The two stayed behind the scenes for a time so they could bond privately, but Adanna mader her debut June 1.

WATCH: Baby hippo born at Dallas Zoo