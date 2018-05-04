Dallas Zoo names baby giraffe after Jason Witten

- The Dallas Zoo’s new baby giraffe has been named after retired football legend Jason Witten.

The Dallas Cowboys tight end announced his retirement this week after 15 seasons in the NFL. He walks away as the leader in games, catches and yards receiving for the franchise.

Witten, the giraffe calf, was born on April 25. He was standing, walking and nursing within 15 minutes of his birth, the zoo said.

"We're shifting from our typical tradition of naming a baby after its native heritage to honor a Texas legend and all around great guy," said Gregg Hudson, the Dallas Zoo's president and CEO. "Our zookeepers were the first ones to jump on this naming opportunity. We're all huge fans of Jason, he's a real role model on the field and in our community."

Baby Witten will make his public debut in a week or two.