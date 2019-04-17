< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409534094" data-article-version="1.0">Dallas transgender murder victim laid to rest</h1>
</header> Posted May 29 2019 08:37AM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 11:05AM CDT style="background: url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409534094-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/04/17/P-WILHURT%20AVE%20AGGRAVATED%20ASSAULT%206P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png_7122521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409534094-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-WILHURT AVE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6P_00.00.12.18_1555537682374.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/20/P-MUHLAYSIA%20BOOKER%20DEATH%20-%20WILHURT%20AVE%205P_00.00.39.07_1558391621861.png_7292583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409534094-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-MUHLAYSIA BOOKER DEATH - WILHURT AVE 5P_00.00.39.07_1558391621861.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409534094-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> 5P_00.00.39.07_1558391621861.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-transgender-murder-victim-laid-to-rest" data-title="Dallas transgender murder victim laid to rest" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-transgender-murder-victim-laid-to-rest" addthis:title="Dallas transgender murder victim laid to rest" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-transgender-murder-victim-laid-to-rest">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:37AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p>
</div> id="relatedHeadlines-409534094" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - Hundreds of people including Dallas city officials attended the funeral of a transgender woman whose murder remains unsolved.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/transgender-woman-who-was-attacked-in-oak-cliff-killed-in-shooting">Muhlaysia Booker was shot and killed two weeks ago.</a> Police said her body dumped by a gutter on the back side of the Tennyson Park Golf Course in Far East Dallas.</p><p>Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings was among the many people at her funeral at the Cathedral of Hope Church Tuesday.</p><p>Booker’s mother said she was always loyal to friends and family.</p><p>“Everybody didn’t have Muhlaysia back. Every time her back was against the wall. They turnt her back on my baby but she never turnt her back on nobody. She always came to defend others,” Stephanie Houston said.</p><p>Booker was also assaulted last month after a minor car accident in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Dallas. <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/family-of-transgender-woman-beaten-in-dallas-hopes-police-can-find-suspects">The brutal beating was captured on cellphone video</a> and police ultimately arrested <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/suspect-arrested-for-allegedly-beating-transgender-woman-in-dallas">the man who was allegedly offered $200 to attack her</a>.</p><p>Police do not believe the assault and the murder are related. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police chase Rowlett murder suspect through Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:20AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are chasing a suspect who was accused of murder in Rowlett.</p><p>Video from SKY 4 showed officers chasing an early 2000s model white car. It traveled west on Interstate 30 into Dallas and then north on Highway 75. The car ended up heading back south on Hwy. 75 and then again on I-30.</p><p>According to early reports, there are two people in the vehicle that's going 70 to 80 mph.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/mom-creates-nicu-library-to-help-parents-bond-with-their-newborn" title="Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Mom_creates_NICU_library_to_help_parents_0_7322748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lauren Przybyl reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom creates NICU library to help parents bond with their newborn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:07AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Babies in a local neonatal intensive care unit are able to hear a good story thanks to a Plano teacher.</p><p>Kylie King created the Once Upon a Story library at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.</p><p>She came up with the idea after hearing about a similar library in the NICU at another hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/joe-biden-visiting-dallas-wednesday" title="Joe Biden visiting Dallas Wednesday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joe Biden visiting Dallas Wednesday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:47AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 11:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing his campaign to Dallas on Wednesday.</p><p>The Democratic presidential hopeful will attend a private lunch fundraiser at a Dallas home.</p><p>Then at 2 p.m., he’ll stop for a community event at SPARK! 