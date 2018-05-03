Dallas SWAT officers kill barricaded suspect

- Police in far east Dallas shot and killed a man at the end of a SWAT standoff early Thursday morning.

The standoff started with a domestic disturbance call around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. A woman said a man was threatening her at a home on Bellville Drive near John West and Buckner boulevards.

As officers arrived they heard gunfire from inside the house. SWAT officers were called in and there was a standoff that lasted several hours.

The SWAT officers eventually shot and killed the suspect when they said he fired at them.

Family members said the suspect was a man in his 60s whose wife was recently hospitalized. When a distant family member tried to get some of her belongings out of the home he became violent.

The woman escaped as officers arrived and she was not hurt.