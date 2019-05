Related Headlines Dallas libraries could get rid of late fees

The Dallas Public Library is eliminating late fees effective immediately.

People were previously charged between 30 cents and $1 each day an item was overdue.

Now, library card owners will be blocked from checking out items like books or movies if an item is more than a week overdue.

The library will still charge for lost items, but people who can't afford the replacement cost can work off the fee through volunteer work.

The library is also eliminating the charge to replace a library card, which was $4.

Library officials say the fee change is retroactive, which means thousands of card holders will have their fees forgiven.