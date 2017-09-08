Robert E. Lee statue in Dallas won't be removed Friday

- The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be taken down in Dallas’ Oak Lawn neighborhood but it likely won't happen Friday.

Crews preparing the statue for removal explained the amazing engineering from the 1930s is posing a few challenges. There is some work that needs to be done before it can safely be moved.

A federal judge lifted the temporary restraining order that halted the monument’s removal on Wednesday. The judge determined the people suing failed to prove the city was interfering with their First Amendment rights.

“They have taken the statue from the citizens of Dallas and what they’ve done with it is that they are stealing it right now as we’re standing here,” said John Lee, the Confederate general’s great, great grandson.

“If you want to honor loser build a museum for losers so they can see the traitors and the losers that betrayed our country. Because that’s all this is,” said Patrick Averhart, a Dallas native.

No timeline has been given for when the statue will be removed. Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway said it will be stored, not destroyed.