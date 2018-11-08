Dallas police warn of armed robberies along Katy Trail

Dallas police want joggers and bikers who use the Katy Trail to take extra precaution after a series of armed robberies along the popular path.

Police said all four incidents have happened since Oct. 21, with the most recent on Wednesday. Two of the incidents were near location Marker 105, adjacent to the Katy Trail Ice House.

Police said two to three younger men approached the victims. One produced a knife and demanded personal belongings. So far the suspects have gotten away with phones and wallets.

Some people who live near the Katy Trail said they were surprised they were just now hearing about the robberies.

“I come out here all the time with our dogs and I think it would be good to be notified about this since this is close to where I live,” said Paige Piche.

The victims have been both male and female and all the incidents have happened between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

FOX 4 spoke with two victims by phone and they said the suspects acted calmly, didn’t yell and was careful not to draw attention to themselves. Police said one of the female victims who was alone kicked one of the suspects and screamed until they ran away.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.