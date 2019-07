- Police in Dallas have released surveillance photos of a bank robbery suspect who was wearing an eye patch during the crime.

This happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, at the 1st Convenience Bank in the 15000 block of Montfort Dr.

The suspect passed a teller a note demanding money, before walking away. He left in a black Cadillac Escalade.

He is believed to be between 40-50 years old, approximately 5'9″-5'11" tall, and between 180-200 pounds.

The suspect was wearing blue button down shirt, blue jeans pants, a white ball cap, close cut beard, and an eye patch on his left eye.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Detective M. Mulvihill at 214-329-2589 or email her at meagan.mulvihill@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Refer to case number 144991-2019.