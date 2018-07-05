Dallas Police seek man who exposed himself to two women

Dallas Police are seeking a man who they say exposed himself to two different women over a two-day period in late June.

Police say that a Latino man driving a red Dodge Ram followed a female before exposing himself to her early in the morning of June 27. On the next day, the same man exposed himself to another woman.

In both instances, the man covered his face. The women described him as a Latino man in his mid-thirties with short hair. He was wearing a bright yellow construction shirt during both incidents.

The man was driving a red Dodge Ram 1500. The vehicle has a yellow paint transfer on its right side. It’s possibly an early-2000s model.

The department is asking anyone with information about the crimes to contact Detective C. Anderson at (214) 671-3616 or by email at c.anderson@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.