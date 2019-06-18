< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413412295" data-article-version="1.0">Dallas police launch online crime reporting system</h1> <ul id="social-share-413412295" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Dallas police launch online crime reporting system&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-launch-online-crime-reporting-system" data-title="Dallas police launch online crime reporting system" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-launch-online-crime-reporting-system" addthis:title="Dallas police launch online crime reporting system">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413412295");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413412295-413412270"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413412295-413412270" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-launch-online-crime-reporting-system">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> Citizens will be able to report crimes like burglaries, criminal mischief, identity theft and lost property. There are icons on the website to direct people to the right type of report.</p><p>DPD Assistant Chief Angela Shaw said being able to file non-emergency crimes online will greatly improve officer’s response times to emergency calls.</p><p>“On the average it will take an officer about 50 minutes to an hour to do one of these reports. So for instance, say we've had 88 offenses reported online. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> <h4>Dallas 17-year-old killed in Tuesday shooting</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:11PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p>
<p>A teenager was gunned down Tuesday in a Dallas neighborhood, adding to the city's recent spike in violent crime.</p><p>The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Cedar Lake Drive in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. Authorities found a 17-year-old boy shot dead inside a Ford F-150 in front of several homes.</p><p>A family member identified the victim as 17-year-old Valdemar Esquivel. Stations, LLC. The victim's brother says Vlademar was out with friends at the time of the shooting and lived in the area.</p> <h4>Dallas PD: Man tries to steal car with 3-year-old in backseat</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:53PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:54PM CDT</span></p>
<p>A man was arrested Monday night after police say he stole a car with a young child in the backseat.</p><p>Police say the car owner's 3-year-old son was napping in the car while she went into a convenience store on South Westmorland Road around 5:30 p.m. That's when a 24-year-old man hopped in and drove off with the 3-year-old still inside.</p><p>The vehicle and suspect were found a short time later. Police say the suspect saw officers and ran off, but he was soon taken into custody.</p> <h4>Dallas Zoo launches internal investigation after giraffe's death</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:07PM CDT</span></p>
<p>An internal investigation is underway after a one-year-old Dallas Zoo giraffe died during a routine examination.</p><p>The zoo explained that Witten, who was named after Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, was given anesthesia on Monday during a routine physical exam so he could be moved to a zoo in Canada for breeding. But before that could happen, the young giraffe suddenly stopped breathing during the procedure and was not able to be revived.</p> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/KDFWU24-5015.MXF_19.08.00.10_1560909184728_7416821_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/KDFWU24-5015.MXF_19.08.00.10_1560909184728_7416821_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/KDFWU24-5015.MXF_19.08.00.10_1560909184728_7416821_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD: Man tries to steal car with 3-year-old in backseat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-zoo-launches-internal-investigation-after-giraffes-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/witten%20the%20giraffe_1560816404927.jpg_7411831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/witten%20the%20giraffe_1560816404927.jpg_7411831_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/witten%20the%20giraffe_1560816404927.jpg_7411831_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/witten%20the%20giraffe_1560816404927.jpg_7411831_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/17/witten%20the%20giraffe_1560816404927.jpg_7411831_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas Zoo launches internal investigation after giraffe's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/storms-return-tonight-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Storms_Return_Tonight__0_7415346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Storms_Return_Tonight__0_7415346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Storms_Return_Tonight__0_7415346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Storms_Return_Tonight__0_7415346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/Storms_Return_Tonight__0_7415346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Storms Return Tonight!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-launch-online-crime-reporting-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-DPD%20ONLINE%20REPORTING%206P_00.00.05.24_1560899851981.png_7415616_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas police launch online crime reporting system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tarrant-county-to-continue-verifying-legal-status-of-jailed-suspects" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-TARRANT%20COUNTY%20IMMIGRATION%20287_OP_g_CP_%20ENFORCEMENT%205P_00.01.12.19_1560899740977.png_7415612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-TARRANT%20COUNTY%20IMMIGRATION%20287_OP_g_CP_%20ENFORCEMENT%205P_00.01.12.19_1560899740977.png_7415612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-TARRANT%20COUNTY%20IMMIGRATION%20287_OP_g_CP_%20ENFORCEMENT%205P_00.01.12.19_1560899740977.png_7415612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-TARRANT%20COUNTY%20IMMIGRATION%20287_OP_g_CP_%20ENFORCEMENT%205P_00.01.12.19_1560899740977.png_7415612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/18/V-TARRANT%20COUNTY%20IMMIGRATION%20287_OP_g_CP_%20ENFORCEMENT%205P_00.01.12.19_1560899740977.png_7415612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tarrant County to continue verifying legal status of jailed suspects</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news">News</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/public-file">EEOC Public File</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div> 