Dallas residents now have a new way to report non-emergency crimes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Dallas Police Department on Tuesday officially launched its online reporting system. Citizens will be able to report crimes like burglaries, criminal mischief, identity theft and lost property. There are icons on the website to direct people to the right type of report.

DPD Assistant Chief Angela Shaw said being able to file non-emergency crimes online will greatly improve officer’s response times to emergency calls.

“On the average it will take an officer about 50 minutes to an hour to do one of these reports. So for instance, say we've had 88 offenses reported online. That’s roughly 88 hours that officers are redirected to crime prevention or other higher priority calls,” Shaw said.

Assistant Chief Shaw says the department is also currently working on Spanish text for the website that should be launching later this year.

For more information: https://www.dallaspolice.net/reports/Pages/coplogic.aspx