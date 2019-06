- Dallas police say an officer shot and killed one of three dogs that attacked and injured two people.

Officers were called out just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday for an animal attack in the 1900 block of Gross Rd.

911 had received several calls about people being attacked by dogs.

When officers arrived on scene, they saw two people being attacked by Rottweilers.

One of the officers shot at the dogs, hitting one of them. That dog was killed by the gunfire. The second dog was injured and the third one was detained.

The two people who were being attacked were taken to Baylor Hospital, with what police are calling serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.