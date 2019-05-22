< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story408298804" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408298804" data-article-version="1.0">Man shoots, kills robbery suspect near SMU campus</h1>
</header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KDFW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408298804_408366215_193679";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408366215","video":"566656","title":"Dallas%20man%20shoots%20robbery%20suspect","caption":"FOX%204%27s%20Ashley%20Paredez%20reporting.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FDallas_man_shoots_robbery_suspect_0_7301908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FDallas_man_shoots_robbery_suspect_566656_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653144613%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5CIoOidDse-75-JghHuOjaY3Zjg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fdallas-police-investigating-shooting-at-smu-blvd"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 09:50AM fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script>
</figure>
<div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-investigating-shooting-at-smu-blvd">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:17PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408298804"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:50AM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - A man who was being robbed at his Dallas apartment shot and killed a robbery suspect.</p>
<p>It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Mockingbird Flats apartments on SMU Boulevard near Greenville Avenue, not far from the Southern Methodist University campus.</p> <p>Police found the suspected armed robber dead inside an apartment.</p> <p>Justin McNeely told FOX 4 a man who he’d never seen before followed him from outside his apartment and tried to rob him. The robber allegedly pushed his way inside the apartment and attacked.</p> <p>“I didn’t know him at all. He followed me outside the apartments. Came back in. He followed me and tried to run inside the apartment. He pulled out his weapon and I shot him,” he said.</p> <p>McNeely was also wounded in an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a Dallas hospital and is reportedly in good condition.</p> <p>Those who live at the Mockingbird Flats were shaken up. Even people working nearby could hear the commotion.</p> <p>“Cop cars sped up, you know parked pretty quickly and ran in. A couple minutes later about 15 more cop cars pulled up and people ran out. Some people that ran out said the cops ran in with guns. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines mechanics approve contract, 20% raise</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:25AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:37PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.</p><p>Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they'd reached a tentative deal.</p><p>MORE: Southwest Airlines reaches agreement with mechanics union</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-girl-runs-into-fast-food-restaurant-to-escape-alleged-kidnapper" title="Fort Worth girl runs into KFC to escape alleged kidnapper" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Diamond%20Williams%20new_1558548890420.jpg_7302601_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth girl runs into KFC to escape alleged kidnapper</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her Fort Worth home last week was rescued after running into a fast food restaurant for help.</p><p>Azle police said the juvenile female ran into the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Boyd Road Tuesday saying that she was being held against her will. She said was able to escape her captor because he left her unattended in a car while he went into a nearby pawn shop.</p><p>Responding officers quickly arrested 24-year-old Diamond Marquis Williams of Fort Worth.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/student-stabbed-with-scissors-at-middle-school-in-mansfield" title="Student stabbed with scissors at middle school in Mansfield" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/22/GettyImages-459186320_1558546842765_7302544_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by John Moore | Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Student stabbed with scissors at middle school in Mansfield</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:38PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 02:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A student at Worley Middle School in Mansfield remains hospitalized after being stabbed by another student with a pair of scissors.</p><p>The Mansfield Independent School District confirmed it happened Monday around dismissal time in the school’s cafeteria.</p><p>The teenage girl was rushed to the hospital. 