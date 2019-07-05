< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dallas police, firefighters hold 4th of July picnic to connect with the community Dallas police, firefighters hold 4th of July picnic to connect with the community Jul 05 2019 08:40AM 05 2019 08:40AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_416417479_416417575_182255",video:"581421",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Dallas_police__firefighters_hold_July_4t_0_7478224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Dallas%2520PD%2520and%2520Dallas%2520Fire-Rescue%2520held%2520a%2520Fourth%2520of%2520July%2520event%2520to%2520connect%2520with%2520the%2520community",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/05/Dallas_police__firefighters_hold_July_4th_event__581421_1800.mp4?Expires=1656942019&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xpyAqYQE7iaYEU6tsQWx0k61Xo0",eventLabel:"Dallas%20police%2C%20firefighters%20hold%20July%204th%20event%20for%20community%20outreach-416417575",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Fdallas-police-firefighters-hold-4th-of-july-picnic-to-connect-with-the-community"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:40AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 08:40AM CDT url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png_7478186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png_7478186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png_7478185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png_7478184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png_7478183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.03.02_1562333749864.png_7478182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.03.02_1562333749864.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416417479-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KDFW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png_7478186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png_7478185_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png_7478184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png_7478183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png_7478185_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.23.25_1562333755456.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png_7478184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.54.17_1562333752780.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png_7478183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.40.02_1562333750388.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.00.03.02_1562333749864.png_7478182_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.00.03.02_1562333749864.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-firefighters-hold-4th-of-july-picnic-to-connect-with-the-community" data-title="Dallas police, firefighters hold July 4th event" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-police-firefighters-hold-4th-of-july-picnic-to-connect-with-the-community" addthis:title="Dallas police, firefighters hold July 4th event" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/dallas-police-firefighters-hold-4th-of-july-picnic-to-connect-with-the-community";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416417479" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DALLAS</strong> - For many, the Fourth of July is about our shared sense of community as Americans.</p><p>That spirit has never been more important, especially in neighborhoods challenged by poverty and violence.</p><p>It's a problem the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue tackled head-on this Independence Day.</p><p>It was about more than fireworks. DPD knows there's a crime problem, and they say the solution is starting interaction with children while they are young.</p><p>"I felt safe," Brodorick Smith said.</p><p>Safety is on the mind of parents like Smith, even on a day meant for celebration.</p><p>"It's normal pretty much. It happens every day. My brother got killed. It's normal," he said.</p><p>The norm he's referring to is gunshots in Dallas.</p><p>Sunday, he heard the gunshots that left two teens dead and two others injured in the Roseland community.</p><p>That tragedy made Dallas PD and Dallas Fire-Rescue jump into action in a different way</p><p>"One of the easiest things for me to do to partner with young men playing basketball is to say, ‘Who here thinks they can beat a girl?'" DPD Maj. Catrina Shead said.</p><p>Shead and her brothers in blue took on some kids in basketball, while firefighters played tennis and took part in face painting.</p><p>"It means a lot. It lets us know they care. Making sure the kids are safe. They are trying to do something for the Fourth of July. It lets us know that they care," mother Candice Warren added.</p><p>Warren's sons gave the officers problems on the court, but it was just basketball problems, not crime.</p><p>DPD says the only way to fix the crime problem is by starting young when reaching out to the community.</p><p>"We come out, show them we are people too," Shead said. "We play basketball. We laugh and joke, so they can truly understand that we are here to partner with them. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Workers injured after malfunction ends Lake Dallas fireworks show</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some workers suffered minor injuries when the fireworks show for the Lake Cities 4th of July ended abruptly because of a malfunction.</p><p>This happened just after 9:35 p.m., and the malfunction caused a large blast and damage to the equipment.</p><p>An investigation is underway into what caused the malfunction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dallas-officer-injured-after-fireworks-shot-at-police-vehicle" title="Dallas officer injured after fireworks shot at police vehicle" data-articleId="416428825" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas officer injured after fireworks shot at police vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Dallas police officer was treated at a local hospital after someone shot fireworks at a marked police vehicle Thursday night.</p><p>Police say this happened at 11:15 p.m., when officers were called about fireworks going off in the 3500 block of E. Overton.</p><p>As soon as officers arrived on scene, someone shot a firework at the driver side window of a marked Dallas PD squad car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/african-painted-dog-killed-by-packmates-at-dallas-zoo" title="African painted dog killed by packmates at Dallas Zoo" data-articleId="416420304" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20ZOO%20PAINTED%20DOG%20DIES%209P_00.01.02.25_1562334773940.png_7478200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20ZOO%20PAINTED%20DOG%20DIES%209P_00.01.02.25_1562334773940.png_7478200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20ZOO%20PAINTED%20DOG%20DIES%209P_00.01.02.25_1562334773940.png_7478200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20ZOO%20PAINTED%20DOG%20DIES%209P_00.01.02.25_1562334773940.png_7478200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20ZOO%20PAINTED%20DOG%20DIES%209P_00.01.02.25_1562334773940.png_7478200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>African painted dog killed by packmates at Dallas Zoo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas Zoo is mourning the death of one of its new African painted dogs.</p><p>The zoo says 8-year-old Ola was killed by her two younger male packmates.</p><p>The dogs only arrived three weeks ago -- Ola from one zoo, and the boys from another.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/arugula-pear-salad"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_20190705150216"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arugula Pear Salad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/five-guys-manager-photographed-helping-wheel-chair-bound-man-eat-gave-order-for-free"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_20190705124127-65880"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Five Guys manager photographed helping wheel chair-bound man eat, gave order for free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-police-firefighters-hold-4th-of-july-picnic-to-connect-with-the-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_JULY%204TH%20DFR%20DPD%20COMMUNITY%20OUTREACH%209P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png_7478186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_JULY 4TH DFR DPD COMMUNITY OUTREACH 9P_00.01.05.21_1562333756012.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas police, firefighters hold 4th of July picnic to connect with the community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/tell-it-to-tim-the-parade-that-has-america-divided"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tell_It_To_Tim__The_parade_that_has_Amer_0_7478162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tell_It_To_Tim__The_parade_that_has_Amer_0_20190705131059"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tell It To Tim: The parade that has America divided</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/president-trump-says-hes-mulling-executive-order-on-census-citizenship-question" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_trumpfile_070519_1562345227824_7478722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/arugula-pear-salad" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Arugula_Pear_Salad_0_7478346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Arugula Pear Salad</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/workers-injured-after-malfunction-ends-lake-dallas-fireworks-show" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/0705lakedallasfireworks_1562338160537_7478491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/0705lakedallasfireworks_1562338160537_7478491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/0705lakedallasfireworks_1562338160537_7478491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/0705lakedallasfireworks_1562338160537_7478491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/0705lakedallasfireworks_1562338160537_7478491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Michelle&#x20;del&#x20;Carpio" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Workers injured after malfunction ends Lake Dallas fireworks show</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/five-guys-manager-photographed-helping-wheel-chair-bound-man-eat-gave-order-for-free" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/05/Five_Guys_manager_photographed_helping_w_0_7478052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Five Guys manager photographed helping wheel chair-bound man eat, gave order for free</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-officer-injured-after-fireworks-shot-at-police-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas officer injured after fireworks shot at police vehicle</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 