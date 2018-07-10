Dallas police chief to host Deep Ellum safety meeting

- People who live and work in Deep Ellum in Dallas want help from police after several recent violent crimes.

Deep Ellum is a neighborhood that is famous for its restaurants, bars and nightclubs. But people live there too.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and top police commanders will meet with residents Tuesday night to talk about safety.

Two people were attacked and robbed near the Bomb Factory nightclub in June. And in October, police arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting several women.

The meeting starts at 9 p.m. at Braindead Brewing.