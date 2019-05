- Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of fatally shooting the driver of a vehicle he was in early Wednesday morning.

Alton Ray has been charged with murder in the death of Tyler Dancer.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 1:15 a.m., in the 1500 block of Brook Valley Ln.

The victim, Dancer, was driving a vehicle with Ray and a juvenile inside.

Investigators found the Ray fired a gun in the back seat, hitting Dancer, and causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a house.

Dancer was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported from the shooting and crash.

Ray was later arrested and charged with murder. Police have not said whether this was accidental or an intentional shooting.