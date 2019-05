A Dallas pizza joint is rewarding straight-A students with free pizza.

Beginning Wednesday, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is giving away a free slice of one-topping pizza to Dallas ISD students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, if they bring in their report cards showing straight As.

The Wednesday start date for the promo isn’t random. It also happens to be the last day of school for Dallas ISD and the unofficial start of summer for students.

“It's a simple and delicious way for parents to honor their hard-working children,” the pizza restaurant said. “And, let's be honest: it's also a great excuse for the family to get together for some pizza.”

The pizza promo is only valid at the Peavy Road location and runs through June 2.

No purchase is necessary, but the deal is only good for students.

Bon appétit!