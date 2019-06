- Dallas police are searching for someone who tried to abduct a boy overnight in Far East Dallas.

Police were called to a neighborhood with several apartment complexes in the 11000 block of Woodmeadow Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A mother told officers a person she doesn't know grabbed her child and took off running. The boy was able to get away while the suspect kept going. Police have not said whether the attacker was a man or a woman.

During the ordeal, police say the boy got minor injuries to his hand and wrist where he was grabbed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.