By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 05:19PM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 09:21PM CDT No additional details were given.</p><p style="text-align: center;">----------------------------------------------------</p><p><strong>ORIGINAL STORY - </strong>Dallas police are searching for two critically missing kids who are believed to be with a runaway.</p><p>Police say 7-year-old Willie Britt Junior III and 9-year-old Faith Sophia Britt were last seen Sunday night around 8 p.m. at 330 East Camp Wisdom Road. They are believed to be with 12-year-old Wonderful Britt, who is considered a runaway.</p><p>Willie is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Faith is 4'6″ tall and weighs about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 