Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible for shooting a 14-year-old boy in the arm at an apartment in South Dallas.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Meadow Street.

After a 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm, police say the suspect ran away. The boy was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A witness says they heard at least a dozen gunshots. After coming out to see what happened, they saw several kids running off and cars driving away.

Police have not released a description of a possible suspect.